The town of Simmesport will hold a Mardi Gras parade at 2 p.m. on Fat Tuesday (Feb. 28). Line up is at 1:15 p.m. in front of Town Hall.

Floats will be judged prior to the parade.

The route will begin on Mission Drive, trun left onto Laurel Street, right onto Highway One and end at Yellow Bayou Park.

For more information contact Alderman at Large Jacob Coco at (318) 305-5510.