Simmesport urges residents to join clean-up campaign

Simmesport residents are being asked to step up, step out and step forward to make their town a better place to live and to visit.

“Our entire town is in need of a major spring cleaning,” Mayor Leslie Draper III said. “We can no longer afford to engage in the blame game.”

Draper said the “poor, unacceptable condition of our town is not the doing of one person nor a certain group of people. It is a simple act of negligence that went on far too long.”

Draper will unveil his campaign to create a strategic plan for the town at a meeting set for 6 p.m. March 7 in Town Hall.

Citizens are encouraged to be an active participant in the “Operation I Am Responsible” campaign.

“There will be three phases,” Draper said. “The first is educational, to let the people know what the laws are that allow us to take action to clean up overgrown lots and remove dilapidated buildings.

“The second is organizational,” he continued. “This would include zoning and troubleshooting and working through such issues as how to handle debris from demolitions.” This would also involve enlisting volunteers for the cleanup effort.

The final phase would be putting the plan into action and establishing a time frame to reach goals.

Draper said town officials have already had some success by contacting owners and getting them to voluntarily address issues of concern.

The town recently boarded up an abandoned house that had become a den for drug use and other activities.

“We had people standing in the street and clapping,” the mayor said. “They were so glad that we shut it down. That was a good start, but there is a lot more to do.”

Draper said abandoned and neglected properties “tend to turn into places of trouble.”

After the March 7 meeting, the town will schedule a work day for residents to pitch in and help clean up the town.

Draper said the effort will be done in stages “and we will celebrate our accomplishments after each stage.”

Getting tough on abandoned property is about more than just appearances, he said.

“We want to attract businesses and welcome visitors and new residents to Simmesport,” Draper said. “This campaign will help us do that.”

If the first impression of a town is that it is rundown, derelict and neglected, it may well discourage a new business, tourist or resident from coming to that town.

“Let’s restore the pride and change the way we are viewed,” Draper said. “Together, we can leave our children and the next generations something to be proud of -- a place to call home.”