Simmesport women killed in car crash near Port Allen

A Simmesport woman died late Friday night in a two-car crash on Interstate 10 near Port Allen, and officials would like anyone with information about it to contact them.

Shortly before 12:00 am on January 20, 2017, Troopers from Louisiana State Police Troop A began investigating the two vehicle fatality crash on Interstate 10 westbound west of LA 415 in West Baton Rouge Parish. The crash took the life of 37 year old Catherine Haase of Simmesport, LA.

The initial investigation by State Police revealed that the crash occurred as Haase was traveling westbound on I-10 in a 2006 Hyundai Sonata. For reasons still under investigation, Haase rear-ended an unknown vehicle in the right lane. Haase’s vehicle then ran off the right side of the roadway and came to a stop after striking a tree. The unknown vehicle continued traveling westbound on I-10 and has not been located at this time. Troopers believe that the unknown vehicle is a large box truck or an 18-wheeler.

Haase was unrestrained and sustained fatal injuries as a result of the crash. She was pronounced deceased at the scene by the West Baton Rouge Parish Coroner’s Office. Impairment is suspected to be a factor in this crash and a toxicology sample will be taken from Haase for analysis.

Louisiana State Troopers wish to remind motorists that impaired driving continues to be a major problem throughout Louisiana. Whether impaired through alcohol, drugs, or a combination of the two, the consequences of driving while impaired remain the same. Making good choices while in motor vehicles such as never driving while impaired, always ensuring every occupant is properly restrained, and avoiding all distractions can often mean the difference between life and death.

Troopers urge anyone with any information regarding this crash to contact Louisiana State Police Troop A at 225-754-8500.

Anyone with information about the crash is asked to call 225-754-8500.