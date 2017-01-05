Slight Chance of snow in Avoyelles

The national weather service calls for a small chance of snow tomorrow evening in Avoyelles. Lows will be in the twentyies and high temps in the forties for three days beginning Friday.

Here is the official forecast for Friday Night:

A chance of rain, snow, and sleet before midnight, then a slight chance of snow and sleet between midnight and 3am. Cloudy, then gradually becoming partly cloudy, with a low around 26. North wind around 15 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph. Chance of precipitation is 30%.