Still no funding to open Bunkie juvenile detention center

The Acadiana Center for Youth (ACY) sits vacant and ready to be the state-of-the-art juvenile detention facility it was built to be, but there is still no money allocated to open and operate the recently completed complex. The most recent bad news came on Jan. 27 when a joint House/Senate budget committee met with Gov. John Bel Edwards and failed to find the $30 million needed to staff and operate ACY.

Sen. Eric LaFleur, who represents most of Avoyelles and is the Senate Finance Committee chairman, said funds for the new detention center will not be restored until at least July 1.

Funding for the center was eliminated last year as part of Edwards’ efforts to balance the state budget. The issue has been reviewed three times in seven months. If the funds are allocated in July, it would probably take six months to a year to hire and train the employees to operate the center.

“It remains a high priority for the state,” LaFleur said after the budget meeting. “This facility is part of a long-term strategy to regionalize the (juvenile justice) system.”

$304 MILLION DEFICIT

The Legislature is dealing with a projected $304 million deficit which might require going into special session later this month. Edwards proposes using more than $119 million of the state’s “rainy day” fund to partially address the shortfall. He would eliminate the remaining deficit with cuts.

Republican legislators oppose the governor’s ideas and also oppose calling a special session to balance the budget.

The state Office of Juvenile Justice (OJJ) had planned to open ACY last July, but proposed a delay in the opening to November or December of 2016. The projected opening is now no earlier than late 2017 and possibly mid-2018.

“It’s ready to operate and it is our job to get its operational budget in place so it can help complete the reform of the juvenile justice system,” LaFleur said.

LaFleur was largely responsible for Bunkie being selected as the site for the detention center. He has always said he will not be finished with that effort until the project is completed and the center is operating. He said it is not a question of whether the center will open -- only when. Other juvenile detention centers in the state are over capacity and the need for a new facility is obvious, LaFleur noted.

Efforts to cut ACY’s funding have plagued the project since 2015, when it survived a campaign to cut its funding to hire and train staff while the $23 million center was still under construction. Construction is now finished.

TO HOUSE 72 YOUTH

ACY is designed to house 72 youth requiring intensive treatment in a therapeutic and secure environment. The center will have about 124 employees, with many of those high-paying professional positions. The average salary at the facility will be $50,000.

The therapeutic treatment method is called the “Louisiana Model for Secure Care,” or LAMOD for short. It is based on a similar system, the “Missouri Model” of treatment.

This system includes therapy and family involvement, with the aim being more to rehabilitate a juvenile offender rather than punish him/her for crimes committed.

“It’s disappointing the funding for Acadiana Center for Youth was cut from the current state budget,” Bunkie Mayor Mike Robertson said. “I do believe there is light at the end of the tunnel -- knowing our state representative and senator are working toward gaining the needed support to make funding available in the new state budget July 1, 2017.

“In the words of Andy Warhol, ‘The idea of waiting for something makes it more exciting,’” Robertson continued. “I’m excited knowing the opening of this facility will happen in the near future, and as in the words of the song, ‘Oh, what a joyous day it will be.’ Then the celebration will begin.”