Tunica-Biloxi Tribe to hold Native American stickball clinic, exhibition Saturday

The Tunica-Biloxi Language & Culture Revitalization Program (LCRP) will host a Stickball Clinic & Exhibition for boys and girls ages 10-16 this Saturday from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Chief Joseph A. Pierite Pow Wow Grounds on the Tunica-Biloxi Reservation in Marksville.

Troy and Krista Langley. accompanied by other players from the Alabama-Coushatta stickball team of Livingston, Texas, will lead a clinic teaching stickball basic skills, rules and safety.

The Alabama-Coushatta Team will play an exhibition game and then support workshop participants in scrimmage games. Participants will be grouped by size for the scrimmage games.

The workshop is open to the general public and members of regional tribal communities in Louisiana, Texas, and Mississippi for a $10 registration fee. Registration fee is waived for Tunica-Biloxi children. All interested parties are encouraged to register to play or join the viewing party.

Following the stickball clinic and exhibition games, LCRP will host a cookout for participants. Space is limited. Participants must pre-register. Parent(s) must accompany children to the clinic.

To register or obtain additional information, contact Ryan Lopez at rlopez@tunica.org or (800) 272-9767, ext. 6433.

AMERICA'S OLDEST TEAM SPORT

Native American stickball is one of the oldest team sports in North America. Stickball and lacrosse are similar. Lacrosse, which is the more familiar version, was played by tribes in Canada and the northern U.S. Stickball was and still is played in Oklahoma and the southeastern states where the game originated.

Although the first recorded writing on the topic of stickball was not until the mid-17th century, there is evidence that the game had been developed and played hundreds of years before that.

Stickball was especially popular among Southeastern Indian tribes, including the Tunica-Biloxi. Stickball was played by tribal members regularly through the mid- 20th century and gradually disappeared.

Choctaw communities in Mississippi, Coushatta in Louisiana, and the Alabama-Coushatta of Texas still have active stickball programs.

Stickball was more than just a game to the tribes. It was used to build both the body and spirit through exercise and was played by all age groups.

Many games have roots in ancestral tests of strength and sport that reinforced group cooperation and sharpened survival skills in often hostile environments.

For warriors, the games helped maintain their readiness and combat skills between times of war.

One of the reasons the Tunica-Biloxi are holding the clinic is to reawaken interest in physical activity, especially among Native American youth by promoting stickball as part of improving the health and well-being of the Tunica-Biloxi people.

As the Tunica-Biloxi strive to preserve and revitalize traditional life-ways, it is necessary to provide community educational forums that will perpetuate knowledge and usage of these cultural elements.

The Stickball Clinic & Exhibition provides an opportunity to explore traditions that are both unique and shared by neighboring indigenous communities.

