Upcoming events

AFRICAN-AMERICAN CULTURAL HERITAGE DAY/BLACK POT COOK-OFF

The D.A. Jordan Complex in Marksville will once again be the site of the Avoyelles African-American Cultural Heritage Day and Black Pot Cook Off. The family event will be held from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. this Saturday (Feb. 18).

This year’s theme is “Honor Your History, Celebrate Your Heritage.”

Exhibits will be on display inside the Complex Center with music and the black pot cook off held outside.

The celebration and black pot cook off are free and open to the public. No alcohol is permitted. The evenet is sponsored by the Avoyelles African-American Heritage Society.

To participate in the cook-off, chefs must complete a registration form. Dishes must be prepared at the event to authenticate the outdoor cooking. Only the main dish will be judged in the contest, not the trimmings.

Three main dishes are allowed to be entered per team, but must be presented separately for judging. Categories are wild game, traditional meats and veggies and gumbo, soups, stews, chilli and jambalaya.

No alcohol can be served with the dish. Participants cannot serve their dish to the public until all judging is complete.

Prepared dishes must be able to serve 15-20 people and must be ready to be judged sharply at 12 noon. No exceptions.

All cooking and serving utensils and ingredients are the cooks responsibility.

Cooks are not allowed to sell plates to visitors. All items cooked and left over from the contest will be donated to the event.

The event staff will be selling “taster’s tickets,” which entitles the holder to one sample-sized bowl and utensil per ticket. “Taster’s tickets” are $1 each.

Trophies will be awarded in first, second and third place for each category. Participation awards will also be given.

For more information call (318) 253-8833.

MARDI GRAS EVENTS

The good times continue to roll in Avoyelles with more festivities leading up to Mardi Gras on Feb. 28.

Following are events scheduled for the upcoming week.

Krewe of Cronus Mardi Gras Parade in Bunkie-Saturday, Feb. 18-

The Krewe of Cronus Mardi Gras Parade, sponsored by the Bunkie Chamber of Commerce, will begin at w p.m. Saturday (Feb.18) at Haas Auditorium. Lineup will be at 1 p.m.

There is no charge to enter the parade.

Floats, marching units, band, vehicles and golf carts may enter the parade. Four-wheelers (ATVs) and horses are not allowed.

To enter, call the Chamber at (318) 346-7525 or call Margie Melancon at (318) 347-7664 or at (318) 729-3802.

Krewe of Cronus Fais Do Do, Bunkie- Saturday, Feb. 18, following parade -

After the parade, the Krewe of Cronus will sponsor a community Fais Do-Do in Haas Auditorium with music by Leroy Thomas. Tickets are $15 in advance or $20 at the door. Tickets for children under the age of 12 are $5. Tickets can be purchased through February 16 at the Bunkie Chamber of Commerce office at the Depot on Main Street.

Krewe of Cyllenius Mardi Gras Parade in Marksville- Sunday, Feb. 19 -

The Rotary Club of Avoyelles’ annual Krewe of Cyllenius Mardi Gras parade will be at 2 p.m. next Sunday (Feb. 19) in Marksville. Lineup begins at 1 p.m. behind the Red River Grill on Washington St.

The parade will starting at the corner of Ogden and Washington streets, turn south on Main Street to Tunica Drive, turn left on Acton and left again on Preston and continue to Mark Street, where the parade will end where it began.

The event is held not only to provide a source of family entertainment for Avoyelles Parish and Central Louisiana, but as a reminder of Avoyelles’ French heritage and some of the traditions associated with “Cajun” culture.

For more information contact parade coordinators, Tom Tex Reed 359-3866 or Emily Vead 264-9376.

Krewe of Cyllenius Ball, Marksville- Saturday, Feb. 18- 7:30 p.m. to midnight-

The Krewe of Cyllenius Mardi Gras Ball will be held from 7:30 p.m. to midnight this Saturday (Feb. 18) in the Earl J. Barbry Convention Center at Paragon Casino Resort.

Doors will open at 6 p.m. Tickets are available to the general public and can be purchased for $50 each. The event is black tuxedos for all male guests and formal gowns for female guests. A cash bar will be open. No outside alcohol is permitted.

The program will include a presentation of the 2017 Krewe of Cyllenius Debutantes: Shelie Canoe of Cottonport, Avoyelles High School, daughter of Jason and Stacy Bordelon; Elyse Fender of Bunkie, Avoyelles Public Charter School (APCS), daughter of Gary and Shannon Kojis Fender; Saydie Rusk of Simmesport, APCS, daughter of Jamie and Brandy Rusk; Hannah Peavy of Plaucheville, Holy Savior Menard High School, daughter of Chad and Heidi Peavy; Hannah Wilson of Marksville, APCS, daughter of Kenneth and Ann Wilson; Jacey Dunbar of Effie, Marksville High School, daughter of Jason and Angela Dunbar; Kallie Dauzat of Marksville, Holy Savior Menard High School, daughter of Trent Dauzat and Anitra Dunbar; Molli Lamartiniere of Marksville, Marksville High School, daughter of Michael and Kelly Lamartiniere; Emma Lemoine of Marksville, APCS, daughter of Vincent and Claire Lemoine, Jr.; Madison McKinney of Moreauville, APCS, daughter of Scotty and Alyce McKinney; Morgan Mayeux of Moreauville, APCS, daughter of Maurice and Monique Mayeux; Rachel Helminger of Mansura, APCS, daughter of Jay and Carol Helminger; Christina Dufour of Fifth Ward, APCS, daughter of Freddie Dufour and the late Mary Dufour; Grace Lindsly of Bunkie, APCS, daughter of Matt Lindsly and Stacy Laborde; Abigail Pitre of Hessmer, APCS, daughter of Jude and Dawn Pitre; Anna Blair Wixson of Cottonport, APCS, daughter of Stewart and Kimberly Wixson; Lindsey Gagnard of Marksville, APCS, daughter of Craig and Hope Gagnard; Elise Dauzat of Hessmer, APCS, daughter of Robbie and Michelle Dauzat; Alyssa Ann Juneau of Cottonport, Avoyelles High School, daughter of Keith and Laura Juneau; Madison Frugé of Plaucheville, Avoyelles High School, daughter of Scott and Melenea Frugé; Raven Chatelain of Hessmer, St. Joseph High School, daughter of Wade and Jill Chatelain; Regan Balius of Marksville, APCS, daughter of Scott and Miché Balius; Katherin Lemoine of Mansura, APCS, daughter of Darren and Ashley Lemoine; Bailey Quebedeaux of Mansura, APCS, daughter of Chad and Angele Quebedeaux; and Gracie Catherine Laborde of Marksville, Marksville High School, daughter of Sandy and Karen Laborde.

Doors to the center will be closed during the debutante presentation.

To purchase tickets, call 253-6501 or via e-mail at aloysia@ducoteco.com.