Update: The Scene is cleared at Paragon Casino Resort. State Police reports the package contained a backpack with clothes inside.

Update: STATEMENT BY PARAGON CASINO RESORT

“At 5:45 a.m. Thursday, Paragon Casino Resort officers discovered an unattended bag. Casino management alerted Louisiana State Police, tribal police and local authorities. The matter is under active investigation on-site by casino security and tribal police, in addition to local and state police.

The affected area has been roped off and the casino remains open for operation.”

According to reports Paragon Casino Resort was evacuated due to suspicious package located on the casino floor. Marksville Fire Department and other law enforcement agencies one on the scene.