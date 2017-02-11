"Wind River" wows 'em at Sundance

Like a proud parent witnessing a child’s first home run or piano recital, Carl Chapman came back from the Sundance Film Festival beaming.

“Sundance was a wonderful experience, not only because "Wind River" is amazing, but also because it showcased the time, talent and passion of everyone involved in this great production,” Chapman said.

In the trade vernacular, the movie “wowed ‘em” at Sundance.

Chapman is president of the Tunica-Biloxi Tribe’s Economic Development Corp., which includes the tribe’s Acacia Entertainment movie company.

“This is a proud moment for the EDC and the tribe, especially since the Tunica-Biloxi are the first tribe to ever do something like this,” Chapman added.

Contrary to “the buzz” in the film industry media, The Weinstein Group has not bowed out as the film’s distributor, Chapman said. At this time, the film is expected to be released to theaters in December.

It may or may not beat Acacia’s first full-length film project, LBJ -- starring Woody Harrelson -- to the box offices.

“We are currently in final negotiations for domestic distribution and we hope to see it in theaters by the end of this year,” Chapman said. “The local premiere the tribe will hold at the Paragon will still be held, but it will be closer to the release date.”

The tribe had scheduled that event for last November, but it had to be cancelled when some of the special guests had scheduling conflicts.

Chapman said "Wind River" headlined Sundance Jan. 21 at the Park City, Utah, festival. The festival began Jan. 19 and ended Jan. 29.

The film was “the talk of the festival,” he said. “The showing sold out and there were waiting lists for tickets,” he said. “Reviews were awesome.” Despite that, the film did not take home any awards from the festival.

The film is written and directed by Taylor Sheridan and stars Elizabeth Olsen and Jeremy Renner -- who teamed in the Avengers movies as Scarlet Witch and Hawkeye.

Chapman said he expects Wind River to be very successful -- certainly in part because of the superb writing and acting, but in large part due to its genre as an action-mystery film with a broad appeal to audiences.

The story centers around the body of a murdered teen found in the Wyoming wilderness and the efforts of a fish and game agent (Renner) and rookie FBI agent (Olsen) to bring the killers to justice.

Here is just a smattering of those one-line reviews you are likely to see in ads later this year:

-- “Jeremy Renner’s best since Hurt Locker. Elizabeth Olsen = Jodie Foster in Silence of the Lambs & Emily Blunt in Sicario. ... Great writing, directing, acting, score. -- Scott Mantz, Access Hollywood.

-- “Taylor Sheridan’s film is tense, compelling & laced with sorrow. Renner & Olsen in top form. Strong directorial debut. -- Amirose Eisenbach, Access Hollywood.

-- Another stellar effort from Taylor Sheridan, who proves to be a rock solid director too. Most I’ve ever liked Renner. -- Kate Hagen, The Black List.

-- Whoa, Wind River - incredible film. Jeremy Renner’s in fine form in Taylor Sheridan’s gripping debut. -- Nadia Neophytou, Eyewitness News (South Africa).