A winter weather advisory issued

The NWS Lake Charles is monitoring rain, sometimes mixed with some sleet across the region today. A winter weather advisory will be issued for most of southwest and south central Louisiana, as well as Orange County, Texas. The advisory will also continue for central Louisiana.

The precipitation will be ending from the northwest to the southeast, so it will be ending in east Texas between 4 and 6 pm, central Louisiana between 5 pm and 7 pm, southeast Texas and southwest Louisiana between 6 pm and 9 pm, and south central Louisiana between 7 pm and 10 pm.

The primary threat from this winter system will be slick spots on elevated roads and bridges. Even after the precipitation ends this evening, wet roads will be vulnerable to black ice scenarios in places through the overnight hours.

The overnight low temperatures still look to drop to the low to mid 20s region-wide, with wind chills in the teens.