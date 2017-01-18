Woman arrested by Bunkie Police on drug charges; had four children in the vehicle when arrested

A traffic stop by Bunkie Police on Saturday, January 14 has led to the arrest of a Bunkie woman on several drug charges, according to Bunkie Police Chief Bobby Corner. The driver also had four minor children in her vehicle when she was arrested.

A BPD detective was on patrol and conducted a traffic stop on a Ford Taurus driven by Joy C. Vernon, age 37, of 1215 Katfish Kitchen Road in Bunkie. When stopped Vernon was transporting four children.

The detective became aware of suspicious behavior by Vernon. She allowed the detective to search the Taurus and the detective, allegedly, found several narcotics in the vehicle and on Vernon, after she was searched personally.

Vernon was placed under arrest and charged with three counts of possession of Schedule II narcotics, one count of possession of Schedule III narcotics, one count of possession of Schedule IV narcotics, one count of drug paraphernalia and four counts of illegal use of CDS in the presence of a person under 17 years of age.

Vernon was booked into the Avoyelles Detention Center #1 in Marksville and is still being held on a $8,000 bond. The children were released to the custody of a family member.