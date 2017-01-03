Ada Jean Dauzat, age 83, of Hickory Hill

Ada Jean Dauzat

MARKSVILLE - A Mass of Christian Burial for Miss Ada Jean Dauzat will be held at 1:30 p.m., Wednesday, January 4, 2017 at St. Joseph Catholic Church in Marksville. Entombment will be in St. Joseph Cemetery #2 in Marksville. Arrangements are under the direction of Hixson Brothers Funeral Home of Marksville.

Visitation will be held on Tuesday, January 3, 2017 in the Chapel of Hixson Brothers Funeral Home from 5 p.m. until 10 p.m. and will resume at 8 a.m. until shortly before service. A rosary will be held on Tuesday, January 3, 2017 in the chapel at 7:00 p.m.

Miss Dauzat, age 83, of Hickory Hill, passed away on Friday, December 30, 2016 at Rapides Regional Medical Center. Born on January 9, 1933, Dauzat was also employed as a telephone operator with Bell South for 30 years, loved to hunt and fish, and was a devout Christian.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Olven and Ellen Moulard Dauzat; and one brother, Lloyd Dauzat.

Those left to cherish her memory include her sister, Nathalie Dupree of Hickory Hill; and numerous nieces and nephews.

To extend online condolences to the Dauzat family, please visit our website at www.hixsonbrothers.com