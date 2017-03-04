Addis Taylor, age 103, of Plaucheville

Addis Taylor

PLAUCHEVILLE - Funeral services for Addis Taylor of Plaucheville will take place at the Mater Dolorosa Catholic Church on Monday, March 6, 2017 beginning at 2 p.m. with Fr. Martin Laird officiating. Burial will commence at the Mater Dolorosa Catholic Mausoleum. Services are under the direction of Escude Funeral Home.

Visitation will be held at the church that morning beginning at 10 a.m.

Addis Taylor, age 103, passed away at the J. Michael Morrow Memorial Nursing Home of Arnaudville on Friday, March 3, 2017. Addis was born on June 17, 1913.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Arthur Taylor; children, Gayle Marino, Anthony Taylor, and Lawrence Taylor; brothers, Howard Lemoine, Foster Lemoine, Lou Allen Lemoine, and Stanley Lemoine; sisters, Rose Rabalais and Eura Cazalot; and her parents, Esnar and Eugenie Scallan Lemoine; and her grandchildren, Stephanie, and Jerome; and great-grandchild, Cameron.

She is survived by her children, Marlene Taylor of Lafayette, Iris Callegari of Lafayette, and Linda Lewis of Lafayette, Richard Taylor of Baton Rouge, and Gerald Taylor of Plaucheville; sister, Dello Couvillion of Baton Rouge; 24 grandchildren, 33 great-grandchildren; and her three great-great-grandchildren with two on the way.