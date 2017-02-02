Anna Mac Pierrottie Fontenot, age 83, of Hessmer

Anna Mac Pierrottie Fontenot

HESSMER - A Mass of Christian Burial for Anna Fontenot will be held at 10:30 a.m. on Friday, February 3, 2017 at St. Alphonse Catholic Church in Hessmer with the Rev. Edwin Rodriguez officiating. Burial will follow in Pratt Cemetery in Clearwater. Arrangements are under the direction of Hixson-Ducote Funeral Home of Bunkie.

Friends may call from 5:30 p.m. until 9:30 p.m. on Thursday and 8:00 a.m. until 10:00 a.m. on Friday at Hixson-Ducote Funeral Home of Bunkie. A rosary will be recited at 6:30 p.m. on Thursday.

Mrs. Fontenot, age 83 of Hessmer, passed away on Thursday, February 2, 2017 at the Riviere De Soleil Community Care Center. She was born on November 29, 1933.

She is preceded in death by her parents, Jules and Virginia Richard Pierrottie; a brother, Raymond Pierrottie; and a sister, Cherokee Pierrottie Thornton.

Survivors include her husband, Joseph L. Fontenot of Hessmer; her daughters, Vickie F. (Wayne) Doran of Westlake, Lisa F. (Michael) Kelone of Hessmer, and Nina F. (Eric Tollen) McMickens of Oklahoma; her grandchildren, Christy Doran (Jeremy) Hocker, Chad Van Mol, Elise Kelone (Adam) Pearce, Kallie Kelone (Daniel) Oalmann, Stefani Kelone, and Megan Kelone (Lawrence) Lemoine; and her great-grandchildren, Aaron Hocker, Allie Hocker, and Brooklyn Foster.

