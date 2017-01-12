Anthony Lavalais, age 73, of Alexandria

Anthony Lavalais

MANSURA - Funeral services for Anthony Joseph Lavalais, Sr. will be held Saturday, January 14, 2017 beginning at 11 a.m. in Our Lady of Prompt Succor Catholic Church in Mansura with Father Irion St. Romain officiating. Burial will follow in the St. Paul Catholic Church Cemetery. Arrangements are under the direction of Escude Funeral Home.

Wake will take place at the Shiloh Missionary Baptist Church 3148 Lee St. in Alexandria from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. Friday, January 13, 2017. Saturday, January 14, 2017, visitation will resume at 8 a.m. at Escude' Funeral Home of Mansura until departing for services.

Mr. Lavalais, age 73 and a resident of Alexandria, passed away on Monday, January 9, 2017 at his home in Alexandria surrounded by his loving family. He was born on March 21, 1943.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Johnnie and Florence Lavalais; brothers, Landry Joseph Lavalais, John Lavalais, Joseph Lavalais, Phillip Lavalais, and Gerard “Billy” Lavalais; and sisters; Theresa Day and Martha Ann Jenkins.

He is survived by his wife of 33 years, Gloria Howard Lavalais of Alexandria; daughter, Angela Lavalais (Jerry) Harris of Rockford, Illinois; four sons, Anthony J. “Tony” (Jennifer) Lavalais, Jr. of College Station, Texas; Alan J. (Felicia R.) Lavalais, Sr. of Alexandria; Johnny D. (Monique) Lavalais, Sr. of Montgomery, Alabama; and Donald G. (Katasha Cherry) Lavalais, Sr. of Alexandria; sister, Nellie Rose (Charles) Jacob of Marksville; brother, Edward Charles (Juanita) Lavalais of Colfax; 21 grandchildren; 10 great grandchildren, whom he loved dearly; and a host of nieces, nephews, special friends as well as other relatives and friends.