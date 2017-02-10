Armond Joseph "Bro" Duplechin, age 94, of Cottonport

Armond Joseph Duplechin

COTTONPORT - Armond Joseph "Bro" Duplechin of Cottonport, age 94, entered into eternal rest on Wednesday, February 8, 2017. He was born on June 21,1922 in New Orleans to Albert Peter Duplechin and Minnie Marie Brassette Duplechin.

“Bro” was in the Navy and fought in World War II, he retired from Olin Mathieson after 32 years, then had a successful taxidermy business for over thirty years. He loved to fish, play music, tell funny stories and jokes.

He was preceded in death by his wife, Nellie Rose Brochard Duplechin; brother, DeVitt Duplechin Sr. of Sulphur and Albert (Rose T.) Duplechin Jr. of Cottonport.

He leaves to cherish his memory, two sons, Martin (Durlene) Duplechin of Sulphur and Mel (Stacie) Duplechin of Sunset; three grandchildren, Trina Wolfgang, Robert Duplechin, and Wyatt Duplechin; three great grandchildren, Clint Day, Rhett Duplechin, and Macie Duplechin; three step great-grandchildren, David Wolfgang, Ethan Wolfgang, and Jonathan Wolfgang; one brother Nelius Duplechin; wife, Mary K. Duplechin of Simmesport; sister Josephine Lea D. (Dr. Harris) Poret of Cottonport; sister-in-law, Fannie Duplechin of Sulphur; and many loving nieces and nephews.

He donated his body to science and will have a private memorial at a later date.