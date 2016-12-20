Audra “Kathy” Kathy Duplessis, age 49, of Belledeau

Audra “Kathy” Kathy Duplessis

BELLEDEAU - Private services for Audra “Kathy” Duplessis, resident of Belledeau and formerly of St. Bernard, will be held by the family. Funeral arrangements are under the direction of Escude Funeral Home.

Audra “Kathy” Duplessis, age 49, passed away at her home on Monday, December 19, 2016. She was born on July 23 1967.

She was preceded in death by her mother, Jody Oates; and husband, Clifton Duplessis.

Those left to cherish her memory are fiancé, Scott Nelson of Belledeau; daughter, Chantel Oates of Hessmer; sons, Travis Duplessis of St. Bernard, C.J. Duplessis of St. Bernard, and Scott Oates of Hessmer; her father, Don Oates of Texas; and four grandchildren, Akira, Dante, Remy, and Marissa.