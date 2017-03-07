Audrey Arnouville, age 84, of Hamburg

Audrey Arnouville

MOREAUVILLE - Funeral services for Audrey Arnouville of Hamburg will be held on Friday, March 10, 2017 beginning at 11:30 a.m. at Sacred Heart Catholic Church in Moreauville with Fr. Jose Pallipurath officiating. Burial will be held at St. Catherine Cemetery in Hamburg. Funeral arrangements are under the direction of Escude Funeral Home.

Visitation will be held on Thursday, March 9, 2017 beginning at 5 p.m. until 10 p.m. at Escude Funeral Home in Moreauville and will resume Friday at 8 a.m.

Audrey Arnouville, age 84, passed away on Tuesday, March 7, 2017 at Valley View Nursing Home in Marksville. She was born on March 3, 1933.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Clyde and Theresa Smith; her husband, Paul Arnouville, Sr.; sister, Eula Mae Hickman; three grandchildren: Lisa Beauregard, Josh Arnouville, and Jeff Arnouville.

Those left to cherish her memory are her children: Paul Arnouville, Jr. of Bordelonville; Ronald “Pookie” Arnouville of Bordelonville, Russell Arnouville of Bordelonville, Carol Laborde of Bordelonville, and Pamela Lemoine of Hamburg; ten grandchildren; 24 great-grandchildren; and 11 great-great-grandchildren.