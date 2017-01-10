Barbara Ann Dubroc, age 64, of Cottonport

Barbara Ann Dubroc

COTTONPORT - Funeral services for Barbara Ann Dubroc of Cottonport will be held at the St. Mary’ Assumption Catholic Church of Cottonport on Thursday, January 12, 2017 beginning at 10 a.m. with Father Rusty Rabalais officiating. Services and arrangements are under the direction of Escude Funeral Home.

Visitation will take place at the Escude Funeral Home of Cottonport on Wednesday, January 11, 2017 from 5 p.m. to 10 p.m. and will resume Thursday morning at 8 a.m.

Barbara Ann Dubroc, age 64, passed away at the Our Lady of Lourdes Hospital in Lafayette on Sunday, January 8, 2017. She was born on April 3, 1952.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Aydron and Avia Dubroc; sister, Shirell Firmin; and brother, Lee James Dubroc.

She is survived by her daughters, Sharon Grimes of Eatonville, Washington and Kayla Williber of Cottonport; her grandson, Gabriel Cothern of Cottonport; her boyfriend, Keith Ducote of Cottonport; sister, Evelyn DeSoto of Moreauville; brothers, Norris Dubroc of Mandeville and Evans Dubroc of Dupont; and numerous nieces, nephews, family, and friends.