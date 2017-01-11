Barbara Ann Dubroc age 64 of Cottonport

Funeral services for Barbara Ann Dubroc of Cottonport will be held at the St. Mary's Assumption Catholic Church of Cottonport on Thursday, January 12, 2017 beginning at 10:00am with Father Rusty Rabalais officiating. Visitation will take place at the Escude Funeral Home of Cottonport on Wednesday, January 11, 2017 from 5:00pm to 10:00pm and will resume Thursday morning at 8:00am.

Barbara Ann Dubroc, age 64, passed away at the Our Lady of Lourdes Hospital in Lafayette on Sunday, January 8, 2017. She was preceded in death by her parents, Aydron & Avia Dubroc; sister, Shirell Firmin, and brother, Lee James Dubroc. She is survived by her daughters, Sharon Grimes of Eatonville, WA and Kayla Williber of Cottonport; her grandson, Gabriel Cothern of Cottonport; her boyfriend, Keith Ducote of Cottonport, sister, Evelyn DeSoto of Moreauville; brothers, Norris Dubroc of Mandeville and Evans Dubroc of Dupont. She is also survived by numerous nieces, nephews, family, and friends.

Services and arrangements are under the direction of Escude Funeral Home.