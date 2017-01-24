Barbin “Billy” Williber, age 73, of Cottonport

Barbin “Billy” Williber

COTTONPORT - Visitation for Barbin “Billy” Williber of Cottonport will be held on Thursday, January 26, 2017 at Escude Funeral Home in Cottonport from 10 a.m. until 10 p.m. Arrangements are under the direction of Escude Funeral Home.

Barbin “Billy” Williber, age 73, passed away on Sunday, January 22, 2017 at his residence. He was born on June 17, 1943.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Benedict and Marcella Williber; and grandson, Joshua Laborde.

Those left to cherish his memory are his spouse, Sue Mouton of Cottonport; daughters, Linda (Clay) Drago Arnold and Kayla (Kelly) Williber both of Cottonport; son, Johnny (Dawn) Hodges of Carencro; sister, Sylvia Manning of Bunkie; brother, Morris Williber of Hessmer; grandchildren, Gabriel Cother, Jacob Shores, Ashlynn Arnold, Dawson Arnold, Victoria Hodges, Trent Laborde and Amber Hodges.