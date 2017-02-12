Bernice B. Plauche, age 93, of Plaucheville

Bernice B. Plauche

PLAUCHEVILLE - Funeral services for Bernice Plauche of Plaucheville will be held on Monday, February 13, 2017 beginning at 11 a.m. at Immaculate Conception Catholic Church. Entombment will commence at Mater Dolorosa Mausoleum in Plaucheville. Funeral arrangements are under the direction of Escude Funeral Home.

Visitation will be held from 5 p.m. until 9 p.m. on Sunday, February 12, 2017 at the Immaculate Conception Church Hall in Dupont.

Bernice B. Plauche, age 93, passed away on February 11, 2017 at Avoyelles Manor Nursing Home in Dupont.

Born on December 16, 1923, she was a member of the Mater Dolorosa Catholic Church Altar Society.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Eustice and Camelia Brassette; brothers, Dale Brassette and Earl Brassette; and sister, Verdie B. Burch.

Those left to cherish her memory are her husband, Riley J. Plauche of Plaucheville; daughter, Janice (Barton) Jeansonne of Greenwell Springs; sons, Adrian (Carolyn) Plauche of Plaucheville and Gary (Carol) Plauche of Plaucheville; eight grandchildren; and 25 great-grandchildren.