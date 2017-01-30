Bernice N. Barr, age 89, of Simmesport

Bernice N. Barr

SIMMESPORT - Funeral services for Bernice N. Barr of Simmesport will be held on Wednesday, February 1, 2017 beginning at 11 a.m. at Christ the King Catholic Church in Simmesport with Fr. Dwight deJesus officiating. Entombment will be at the Christ the King Mausoleum.

Visitation will be held on Tuesday, January 31, 2017 beginning at 5 p.m. continuing all night at Escude Funeral Home in Simmesport.

Bernice N. Barr, age 89, passed away on Sunday, January 29, 2017 at her home. Born on September 3, 1927, Bernice was deeply devoted to God, her family, and her friends. She was an avid gardener and an amazing cook. Bernice was a devote Catholic and was a parishioner of Christ the King Catholic Church. People knew her as a compassionate, kind, and intelligent person. She had a big heart that loved many and her love will be missed dearly.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Mack Carlton Barr; parents, Louis and Elise Gueho Normand; brother, Lawrence Normand; sister-in-law, Honey Normand; and nieces, Lottie Mixon and Tisha Normand.

Those left to cherish her memory are her children, Gwendolyn Barr of Simmesport, Kenneth “Butch” (Lana) Barr of Simmesport, and Brent (Brenda) Barr of Simmesport; grandchildren: Veronica (Lance Deshotel) of Dupont, Joseph (Angela) Barr of Denham Springs, William Barr of Simmesport, Montana Barr of Simmesport, Matthew (Vanyah) Barr of Hamburg, Brandon (Michaela) Barr of Fifth Ward, Amanda (Phillip) Carmello of Hessmer, and Brentney (Dylan) Barr of Bordelonville; great-grandchildren: Mandy (Adrien) Guillory, Madison Rogers, Richard Rogers, Justin Barr, Maison Barr, Brayden Barr, Kirstan Barr, Nathan Barr, Lane Barr, Christian Barr, Gabriel Carmello, Eli Carmello, Ian Carmello, Tyler Thibodeaux, Cayden Barr, Kaley Barr, Bentley Barr, Noah Bordelon, Jacob Bordelon; great-great-grandchildren, Ainsley, Adelynn, and Olivia Guillory. She is also survived by her siblings, Gerard (Lois) Normand of Simmesport, Gene (Bonnie) Normand of Leonardtown, Maryland, Alice Normand of Simmesport, and Judy (Bill) Smith of Batchelor.

Those honored to serve as pallbearers are Matthews Barr, Brandon Barr, Joseph Barr, Montana Barr, William Barr, Dylan Bordelon, Lance Deshotel, and Tommy Normand.