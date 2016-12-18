A Mass of Christian Burial for Bernice Gertrude Laborde will be held at 10:00 a.m., Monday, December 19, 2016 at St. Joseph Catholic Church in Marksville with Father Rusty Rabalais officiating. Entombment will be at St. Joseph Mausoleum #2 in Marksville. Arrangements are under the direction of Hixson Brothers Funeral Home of Marksville.

Bernice Gertrude Laborde, age 91, of Marksville, passed away on Saturday, December 17, 2016 at Colonial Nursing Home in Marksville. She was preceded in death by her parents, Armand J. and Effie Edwards Laborde; brothers, Douglas Laborde, Patrick Laborde, Allen Laborde; and sister, Loretta Laborde.

She worked as a secretary for 38 years at Central LA. State Hospital.

Those left to cherish her memory include one sister, Josie Mae Laborde of Marksville and numerous nieces and nephews.

Visitation will be held on Sunday, December 18, 2016 in the Chapel of Hixson Brothers Funeral Home in Marksville from 5:00 p.m. until 9:00 p.m. and will resume on Monday from 8:00 a.m. until shortly before service time.

A rosary will be recited on Sunday in the Chapel at 6:30 p.m. by Deacon Gary Schupbach.