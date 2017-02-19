Betty Ducote Whittington, age 81, of Bunkie

Betty Ducote Whittington

BUNKIE - A Mass of Christian Burial will be offered for Betty Ducote Whittington on Tuesday, February 21, 2017 at 10:00 a.m. at St. Anthony of Padua Catholic Church with Fr. Joseph Desimone officiating. Burial will be in the Pythian Cemetery under the direction of Melancon Funeral Home, Bunkie.

The family requests that visitation be observed at Melancon Funeral Home on Monday, February 20, 2017 from 5 p.m. - 9 p.m with a Rosary Service at a time to be announced and will resume on Tuesday, February 21, 2017 from 8 a.m. - 9:45 a.m.

Mrs. Whittington, age 81, of Bunkie, passed away on Friday, February 17, 2018 at Opelousas General Hospital. Born on September 5, 1935, she and her husband owned the Whittington Insurance Agency. She was a radio announcer in the 1960's and was a member of the Court St Anthony # 968. She was such a loving mother, grandmother, great grandmother, great, great grandmother, sister and friend. She was preceded in death by her parents, Amet and Mary Belle Ducote; and her two brothers, Tommy Ducote and Anthony Ducote.

She is survived by her husband of sixty-three years, Haas Whittington, Jr. of Bunkie; one daughter, Marilynn (Randy) Fontenot of Bunkie; three sons, Wayne (Jean) Whittington of Blackwell, Oklahoma, Mike (Lynda) Whittington of Bunkie and Clay (Maria) Whittington of Bunkie; her sister, Joyce (Alwood) Brignac of Bunkie; nine grandchildren, Melissa Scroggins, Kacie Lee, Robert Whittington, Brandon Fontenot, Brooke Normand, Scott Whittington, Paige Laborde, Jordan Whittington and Todd Whittington; 11 great-grandchildren; and one great-great-grandchild.

Honored to serve as pallbearers are Robert Whittington, Brandon Fontenot, Scott Whittington, Jordan Whittington,Todd Whittington, Peter Normand and Randy Laborde. Honorary pallbearer is Alwood Brignac.