Betty Jo Russ Berry age 70 of Mansura

On Friday February 17, 2017, Betty Jo Russ Berry slipped away peacefully into heaven, while surrounded by her loving husband, children and grandchildren.

Betty Jo Russ Berry was born on May 22, 1946 to Otis Russ and Beulah Russ in Port Arthur TX. She was later reunited with her biological mother, Annie Mae Bell.

She was baptized at Saint John Baptist Church in Port Arthur TX at the early age of 11.

Betty met and married her husband of 55 years, Ernest Berry Sr. in Port Arthur TX, where they were united in Holy Matrimony on July 1, 1961. To this union seven children were born and

she became the step-mother of three. They moved to Mansura Louisiana on July 29, 1961.

She was employed at Roy's Pecan Shelling Company from 1971-1983 when the business closed.

She became a member of Little Zion Baptist Church under the leadership of Reverend PN Blackman. Under the leadership of Pastor Vernon Simon she became the President of the Usher

Board,

Vice President of the Willing Workers Ministry, Member of Pastor's Aid Ministry, Vice President of Senior Mission Department (14 years), and Regular member of Sunday School

and Bible Study.

She leaves to cherish her memories, her loving and devoted husband of 55 years, Ernest Joseph Berry Sr. Five children, Ernestine Berry of Moreauville La, Raymond Berry Sr.

(Samantha) of Fort Washington, Maryland, Patricia B. Jacobs (Lester) of Mansura La, Carol Berry of Desoto TX, Ray Berry (Tracy) of Slidell La. Three step-kids, Gennetta Ford (Charles)

of Marksville La. Ernest Berry Jr of Dallas TX. Diane Williams (Lonnie) of Marksville La. Twenty-nine (29) grandchildren, Fifty-one (51) great grandchildren. One sister Lorena Renee

Bibbs. One sister-in-law Mabel Berry. She also leaves to cherish two cousins, Almoree Watts and Ezella West of California, and two devoted friends Pilgereen Hardy and Lucille

Hayes of Mansura. A host of nieces, nephews, and friends.

She is proceeded in death by her mother Annie Mae Bell, father Otis Russ and Step-Mother Beulah Russ. Two daughters Angela and Cynthia Berry. Three Brothers-In-Law, Roy Berry, Lonis

Berry, and Leo Berry. One Sister-In-Law Rocksy Berry. One friend Geraldine Leviege.