Billie Desselle, age 90, of Bordelonville

Billie Desselle

BORDELONVILLE - A memorial service of Billie Jane Colvin Desselle will be held at Bayou De Glaises Baptist Church on Saturday, February 18, 2017 at 11 a.m.

Desselle, age 90, of Bordelonville, originally of Dubach, passed away at Riviere De Soleil Nursing Home of Mansura on Saturday, February 11, 2017. She was born on August 28, 1926.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Downing Paul Desselle; daughters, Brenda Renee LaBeth, and Bobbie Naquin; her parents; and four siblings.

Those left to cherish her memory are her two daughters, Donna Hankins of Bordelonville and Sandra Bagwell of Weatherford, Texas; sister, Louise Pearson of Bernice; 11 grandchildren; numerous great-grandchildren; and many friends.