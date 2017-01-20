Brian Keith Hayes, age 57, of Vick

Brian Keith Hayes

VICK - Funeral services for Mr. Brian “Keith” Hayes will be held at 10 a.m. on Monday, January 23, 2017 in the chapel of Hixson Brothers Funeral Home of Marksville with Brother Grady Dodge officiating. Burial will be held at Vick Baptist Cemetery in Vick. Arrangements are under the direction of Hixson Brothers Funeral Home in Marksville.

Visitation will be held at Hixson Brothers Funeral Home in Marksville on Sunday, January 22, 2017, from 4 p.m. until 10 p.m. and will resume on Monday from 8:00 a.m. until the time of services.

Mr. Hayes, age 57, of Vick, passed away on Friday, January 20, 2017 at his residence. He was born on January 3, 1960.

Survivors include his father, Alfred (Gene) Hayes of Pineville; mother, Iva Jean Keene (Perry) Guillot of Fifth Ward; three sisters, Stephanie Murdock of Fifth Ward, Dawn Lacombe of Fifth Ward, and Jaime Scarborough of Colfax; four nephews, Kyle Bordelon, Matthew Webster, Kyle Lacombe, Caden Marcotte; four nieces, Sandi Bordelon, Hayley King, Lindsey Webster, Layla Webster; and one great nephew, Grayson Gremillion.