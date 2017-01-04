Carol Ducote Longino, age 74, of Bunkie

Carol Ducote Longino

BUNKIE - Funeral services for Carol Ducote Longino will be held on Friday, January 6, 2017 at 10 a.m. in the chapel of Melancon Funeral Home, Bunkie. Burial will follow in the Pythian Cemetery under the direction of Melancon Funeral Home, Bunkie.

The family requests that visitation be observed at Melancon Funeral Home, Bunkie on Thursday, January 5, 2016 from 5 p.m. - 10 p.m. and on Friday, January 6, 2017 from 8 a.m. - 10:45 a.m.

Mrs. Longino. age 74, of Bunkie, passed away on Monday, January 2, 2017 at her residence. She was born on April 16, 1942.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Milton and Lillie Ducote.

She is survived by her husband, James Longino of Bunkie; her daughter, Joanna Mayeux of Bunkie; her son, Brian Norris of Evergreen; her step-son, Andrew (Dusty) Tagliarino of Bunkie; her sister, Ida Jeansonne of Tioga; ten grandchildren, Jason Mayeux, Garin Mayeux, Marcus Sneed, Devin Strong, Brent Norris, Bryana Gaspard, Chris Norris, Jonathan Martin, Kimberly Redmon and Lacey Tagliarino; and 13 great grandchildren.