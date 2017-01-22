Carrie Jane Bordelon, age 77, of Simmesport

Carrie Jane Bordelon

SIMMESPORT - Private services for Carrie Bordelon of Simmesport will be held by the family. Funeral arrangements are under the direction of Escude Funeral Home.

Carrie Bordelon, age 77, passed away on Friday, January 20, 2017 at Avoyelles Hospital in Marksville. She was born on March 12, 1939.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Henry, Jr. and Mary Bordelon; son, Timothy Lemoine; brothers, Michael Bordelon, Bernard Bordelon, Leonard Bordelon, Allen Bordelon, Maxime Bordelon, and Phillip Bordelon.

She is survived by her daughter, Tammy Kelly; sons, Ron Lemoine and Kirby Lemoine; sisters, Brenda Bordelon and Ethelenne Veade; brothers, James Bordelon, Gerard Bordelon, and Reginald Bordelon; 11 grandchildren; and four great-grandchildren.