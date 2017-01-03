Catherine "Kitty" Rita Gaspard, age 81, of Mansura

Catherine "Kitty" Rita Gaspard

MANSURA - Funeral services for Catherine Rita “Kitty” Roy Gaspard of Mansura will take place at the St. Paul Catholic Church of Mansura on Wednesday, January 4, 2017 beginning at 11 a.m. with Father Irion St. Romain officiating. Visitation will be held at the Escude Funeral Home on Tuesday, January 3, 2017 from 5 p.m. to 9 p.m. and will resume Wednesday morning at 8 a.m. Burial will commence at the St. Paul Catholic Mausoleum. Service and arrangements are under the direction of Escude Funeral Home.

Kitty, age 81, passed away at the Christus St. Frances Cabrini Hospital of Alexandria on Monday, January 2, 2017.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Clifton Roy and Hazel Roy Chatelain; brothers and sisters, Norris Roy, Nolan “Bud” Roy, Ivy Mae Moreau, Aubrey Roy, Audrey Roy, and Malcolm Roy.

She is survived by her husband of 63 years, Fred Gaspard of Mansura; her children, Gregory (Susan) Gaspard of Covington, Bruce David (Judy) Gaspard of Whiteville, Kim Marie (Johnny) Hess of Fifth Ward; grandchildren, Spencer Gaspard, Amanda Gaspard, Sinead Hess, and Justin Hess; and great-grandchildren, Adalynn Smith and Kadance Smith.