Catherine E. Haase, age 37, of Simmesport

Catherine E. Haase

SIMMESPORT - Funeral services for Catherine Elizabeth Haase will be held at 10 a.m., Wednesday, January 25, 2017 in the chapel of Escude Funeral Home in Simmesport with Brother James Wynn officiating. Entombment will be in Christ the King Mausoleum in Simmesport. Arrangements are under the direction of Hixson Brothers Funeral Home of Marksville.

Visitation will be held on Tuesday, January 24, 2017 at Escude Funeral Home in Simmesport from 5 p.m. until time of funeral on Wednesday at 10 a.m.

Ms. Haase, age 37, of Simmesport passed away in Port Allen on Friday, January 20, 2017. She was born on November 23, 1979.

She was preceded in death by her paternal grandparents, Jack and Lucille Guillory; and maternal grandparents, Lloyd and Lucille Nuckels.

Those left to cherish her memory include her son, Taylor J. Rodgers of Fort Benning, Georgia; two daughters, Brena E. Rodgers of Lettsworth and Leeann V. Rodgers of Lettsworth; parents, Donald and Serena “Rena” Nuckles Guillory of Simmesport; two brothers, Donnie Guillory of Prairieville and Jack Guillory of Simmesport; and grandparents, Linda Desselle and Kenneth “Boobee” Juneau of Simmesport.

Pallbearers honored to serve will be Taylor Rodgers, Kenneth Nuckles, Tuffy Nuckles, Donnie Guillory, Brice Rodgers, and Donald Berry. Honorary pallbearers will be Jack Guillory, Sambo Nuckles, Glenn Nations and Travis Gremillion.

