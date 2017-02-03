Chris Maillet, age 58, of Bordelonville

Chris Maillet

BORDELONVILLE - Memorial services for Chris Maillet of Bordelonville will be held on Tuesday, February 7, 2017 beginning at 11 a.m. at St. Peter's Catholic Church in Bordelonville. Interment will be in the church mausoleum. Funeral arrangements are under the direction of Escude Funeral Home.

Visitation will be held on Tuesday, February 7, 2017 beginning at 10:30am at St. Peter's Catholic Church.

Chris Maillet, age 58, passed away on Wednesday, January 25, 2017 in Ashland, Ohio. He was born on December 23, 1958.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Mack and Mary Ola Maillet.

Those left to cherish his memory are his daughter, Susan Amy Maillet of Georgia; sister, Pamela (Richard) Hymel of Prairieville; brothers, Dan (Nancy) Maillet of Bordelonville and Kenneth (Joy) Maillet of Bordelonville; and nieces, nephews, and numerous friends.