Cleveland “Clevie” Vernel Austin, age 95, of Simmesport

Cleveland “Clevie” Vernel Austin

SIMMESPORT - Funeral services for Cleveland “Clevie” Vernel Austin will be held at 12 p.m. Monday, February 13, at First Baptist Church in Simmesport followed by interment at the Masonic Cemetery in Simmesport.

Visitation will be at the First Baptist Church in Simmesport from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m. on Monday, February 13, 2017.

Cleveland Vernel Austin, formerly of the small community of Jacoby and known as “Clevie,” entered into eternal rest on February 11, 2017 at the age of 95 in New Roads. Clevie was born January 7, 1922 at Jacoby and was among the four children of Grover Cleveland Austin and Dora Ophelia Bonnette Austin. Cleveland was raised at Jacoby helping his dad on the family farm. During World War II, Cleveland served in the U.S. Army Air Corps, receiving four bronze stars. After driving buses, trucks, and working in construction, Cleveland moved on the family farm in northern Pointe Coupee parish operating a dairy farm and farming beans, corn, and cotton, with his faithful wife Lorraine at his side.

Cleveland is preceded in death by his father and mother; his devoted wife, Lorraine Bryan Austin; his son, Gerald Austin; his brother, Hansel Hines (Dee Mayeux) Austin; sister Irma Hortense (Theodore) Vanhorn; and step-brother J. B. ( Lucille Buoy) Simpson.

Cleveland is survived by three sons and their wives: Kenneth Wayne (Roberta Smith) Austin of Batchelor, Grover Clevie (Patsy Bonnette) Austin of St. Amant, and Sidney (Cassie Butler) Austin of Pineville; sister-in-law, Alice Bryan (Bobby) Emerick; and brother-in-law Andrew “Jack” (Etta Lee Savoy) Bryan. Cleveland is also survived by many loving grandchildren, great-grand children, great-great-grand children, nieces, nephews, and an extended family of friends and loved ones.

The family thanks the staff of the Pointe Coupee Healthcare Nursing Home for their faithful and loving care of Clevie and his wife Lorraine in their final days.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Masonic Cemetery in Simmesport for the upkeep of the final resting place of so many. (in care of John Barr, Post Office Box 110, Hamburg LA , 71339).