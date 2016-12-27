Clifford Firmin, age 67, of Simmesport

Clifford Firmin

SIMMESPORT - Funeral services for Clifford Firmin will be held at 11:30 a.m. on Wednesday, December 28, in Christ the King Catholic Church in Simmesport with Father Martin Laird officiating. Burial will be at Christ the King Cemetery. Funeral arrangements are under the direction of Escude Funeral Home.

Visitation will be held at Escude Funeral Home in Simmesport on Wednesday, December 28, 2016 beginning at 8 a.m. until 11:30 a.m.

Clifford Firmin, age 67, passed away on Sunday, December 25, 2016 at Bayou Chateau Nursing Home in Simmesport. He was born on June 22, 1949.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Lee and Bessie Firmin; wife, Kathy Firmin; and son, Ryan Firmin.

Those left to cherish his memory are his daughter, Traci (Corey) Mitchell of Prairieville; sisters, Delce Smith of Yellow Bayou and Rosalie Firmin of Yellow Bayou; brothers, Daniel Firmin of Yellow Bayou and Roland Firmin of Bordelonville; and three grandchildren, Allison, Dylan, and Ella.