Conway G. Yarbrough, D.D.S., age 73, of Breaux Bridge

Breaux Bridge - A Mass of Christian Burial for Conway G. Yarbrough, D.D.S. will be celebrated at 10 a.m. on Friday, March 3, 2017, at St. Francis of Assisi Catholic Church in Breaux Bridge. Rev. Joseph Campion will officiate at the Funeral Mass and Con-Celebrant will be Rev. Richard Wagner, SSJ. Music will be provided by the St. Francis of Assisi Church Choir. Entombment will follow at St. Bernard Cemetery No. 2 in Breaux Bridge.

The family requests that visiting hours be observed from 5 p.m. until 8 p.m. on Thursday, and continue on Friday at 8 a.m. until 9:30 a.m. at Pellerin Funeral Home, 211 Berard St. in Breaux Bridge. A scripture reading will be read by Rev. Richard Wagner, SSJ, at 7:00 p.m. on Thursday.

Conway G. Yarbrough, D.D.S., age 73, who passed away on Sunday, February 26, 2017, at St. Martin Hospital. Yarbrough was born on April 8, 1943 to the late William Max Yarbrough and Hazel Hubley Yarbrough. He graduated from Catholic High in Baton Rouge, Louisiana State University in Baton Rouge, and Loyola of the South School of Dentistry in New Orleans. He served two years in the Army Dental Corps, with his last year of service in Vietnam. He was privileged to serve with some lifetime friends and patriots.

Conway opened his dental practice in Breaux Bridge in 1972 and was loved by his many patients. He was a member of the American Dental Association, Louisiana Dental Association, and the Acadiana District Dental Association, of which he was treasurer for five years. Conway was involved in several dental study groups, of which his last was the Acadiana Dental study group.

He was a parishioner of St. Bernard and St. Francis of Assisi Catholic Churches in Breaux Bridge. Conway was very involved in the re-opening of St. Bernard Catholic School in Breaux Bridge, of which he was a member of the new school board and foundation board. Conway enjoyed his membership in the Krewe of Gabriel Mardi Gras Association in Lafayette for numerous years and survived many float rides.

He was preceded in death by his parents and his brother, Dr. William Max Yarbrough.

He is survived by his loving wife of 48 years, Melanie Roy Yarbrough, a native of Marksville who was most supportive in all his endeavors. He is also survived by his three children, Scott (Lisa Braverman ) Yarbrough and their two sons, Oscar and Quentin, all of Charlotte, North Carolina, Kelly Yarbrough (David) Schoeffler and their two children, Anne Conway and William, all of Lafayette, and Dr. Lee (Brooke Galvan) Yarbrough and their three children, Lane, Claire, and Walter, all of Charleston, South Carolina; and his sister, Freda Yarbrough Dunn.

Memorial donations may be made in his name to any of the following: St. Francis of Assisi Catholic Church, 610 N. Main St., Breaux Bridge, LA 70517, St. Bernard Catholic Church, 219 E. Bridge St., Breaux Bridge, LA 70517, St. Bernard Catholic School, 251 E. Bridge St., Breaux Bridge, LA 70517, or to Our Mother of Mercy Catholic Church, 707 Lyman Ave., Rayne, LA 70578.

