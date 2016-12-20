Corrine S. Dauzat, age 71, of Marksville

Corrine S. Dauzat

MARKSVILLE - Funeral services celebrating the life of Corrine S. Dauzat will be held at 10 a.m., Wednesday, December 21, 2016, in the chapel of Hixson Brothers in Marksville with Reverend Rene’ Carmouche and Pastor Tim Merritt officiating. Burial will follow at Vick Baptist Church Cemetery, Vick.

Visitation will be observed at the funeral home on Tuesday, December 20, 2016, from 5 p.m. to 10 p.m.

Corrine S. Dauzat, 71, of Marksville passed from this life on, Monday, December 19, 2016, at CHRISTUS St. Frances Cabrini Hospital. She was a member of Prayer Power Ministry. Corrine, born on March 3, 1945, was a homemaker who loved cooking for her family. She was a loving mother, grandmother, great grandmother and friend who was dearly loved and will be deeply missed.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Dalton Dauzat; daughter, Patricia Lacombe; son, Jimmy Dauzat; parents, Jimmy and Altha Franks Littleton; brothers, Marvin Littleton and James Lucas.

She is survived by her sons, Edward (Donna) Gagnard, Harvey (Pamelyn) Gagnard, Jimmy (Faith) Gagnard, and Belton (Brittani) Gagnard; daughters, Jewel (Jeff) Dupuy and Sharon (Donnie) Jones; nine grandchildren; 13 great grandchildren; brother, Leo Littleton; and a host of other family members and friends.

Pallbearers are Kyle Jones, Brandon Gagnard, Brett Daniels, Chad Gagnard, David Littleton and Bubba Brossette.

The family would like to express a “Special Thanks” to her wonderful caregiver, Robin Carter.