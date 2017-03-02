Curtis Peter Normand, age 97, of Baton Rouge, originaly of Bunkie

Mass of Christian Burial for Curtis Peter Normand was held at 11 a.m. on Wednesday, February 15, 2017, at St. Patrick Catholic Church, Baton Rouge. Burial followed at Greenoaks Memorial Park, 9595 Florida Blvd., Baton Rouge,.

Normand, age 97, of Baton Rouge, originaly of Bunkie, passed away on Friday, February 10, 2017. Curtis was a WWII Veteran.

He is preceded by his loving wife, Audrey Dupuy Normand; his parents, P. Abel and Marie Normand; his son, Michael Normand; his sister, Ethel N. Lambert and two brothers, Lance and George.

Curtis is survived by his daughter, Carleen Contreras; his sister, Rose Aymond; his granddaughter, Carmen Renee Contreras; three nephews, Roger Lambert, Floyd Lambert, and Gerald Aymond; two nieces, Loretta Watts and Sharon LeDuc; and numerous other relatives.