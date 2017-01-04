Daniel Lachney, Jr., age 53, of Marksville

Daniel Lachney, Jr.

Marksville – A Funeral Mass will be celebrated for Daniel Joseph Lachney, Jr. at St. Genevieve Catholic Church (Brouillette Community) on Friday, January 6, 2017 at 10 a.m. with Father Irion St. Romain, Celebrant. Burial will follow in St. Joseph’s Cemetery # 1 under the direction of Kilpatrick’s Rose-Neath funeral Home of Marksville. Funeral arrangements are under the direction of Kilpatrick’s Rose-Neath Funeral Home of Marksville.

The Lachney Family has requested a visitation at Rose-Neath Funeral Home of Marksville on Thursday, January 5, 2017 from 4 p.m. until 9:30 a.m. on Friday, January 6, 2017. A Rosary in honor of Daniel will be recited Thursday evening at 6:30 p.m.

Mr. Lachney, age 53 of Marksville, passed away at his residence on Saturday, December 31, 2016 at 9:43 p.m.

Daniel will now be joined in Heaven by his parents, Daniel Lachney, Sr. and Anna Carter Lachney; and siblings, Richard Carter and Debra Lachney.

Those left to cherish his memory are his children, Daniel Lachney, III of Marksville, Jamie (Samantha) Lachney, Sr. of Mansura, Lacey Lachney of Marksville; his former spouse, Peggy Bordelon; siblings, Danny (Tina) Lachney of Echo, Sandra (Randy) Mason of Marksville, Brenda (JoJo) Bordelon of Marksville, Judy (Rodney) St.Romain of Brouillette, Darlene (Craig) Lachney of Fifth Ward, Donna (Tony) Jemello of Brouillette, Angela Lachney of Marksville and Eunice (Sam) Cole of Belledeau; and seven grandchildren.