David Bruce Simmons, Sr., age 66, of Baton Rouge

David Bruce Simmons, Sr.

MANSURA - Funeral services for David Bruce Simmons will be held at the Escude Funeral Home of Mansura on Saturday, January 7, 2017 beginning at 10 a.m. Burial will commence at the St. Paul Catholic Cemetery.

Visitation will also be held that morning from 8 a.m. until service.

David Bruce Simmons, Sr. was born on December 2, 1950 in Mansura to Mr. Alfred Simmons and Mrs. Alzica Prier James of Mansura, where he was later raised and lived. He departed this life on Tuesday, December 27, 2016 at the age of 66 in Baton Rouge where he resided until his death. He passed away at the Baton Rouge General Hospital.

He was preceded in death by his wife, Shirley Malbrough Simmons; son, Donald Ray Simmons; mother, Alzica Prier James; father, Alfred Simmons; step-father, Leroy James; brothers, Nicholas James and Phillip “Bear” Simmons; sisters, Doreatha Simmons Boyer and Cecilia James Holmes; and his grandparents.

He leaves to cherish his memory his three sons, David Bruce (Kendra) Simmons, Jr. of Baton Rouge, Barvin Joseph (Demetris) Simmons of Baton Rouge, and Nichollos Jroy (Francis) Simmons of Baton Rouge; four daughters, Tracey Simmons (Vincent) Robertson of Baton Rouge, Shelia Simmons of Baton Rouge, Christine (Martin) Williams of Baton Rouge, and Elzeca Simmons of Baton Rouge; three brothers, Vincent Simmons of Angola, Alfred Payne, Sr. of Alexandria, and Walter James, Sr. of Iowa City, Iowa; eleven sisters, Maragaret Simmons Malbrough of Marksville, Della Simmons of Shreveport, Olivia Simmons Eggins of Baton Rouge, Cecile Laverne Prier of Houston, Texas, Winifred James of Baton Rouge, Hattie James of Colorado Springs, Colorado, Judy James of Mansura, Mary Lee of Mansura, Cora Payne Mills of Alexandria, Pearly Payne of Alexandria, and Roxie Payne of Alexandria; aunts; uncles; and a host of nieces, nephews, family and friends.