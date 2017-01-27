Dollie Vercher Dupre, age 72, of St. Landry

Dollie Vercher Dupre

BAYOU CHICOT - Funeral Service for Dollie Vercher Dupre will be Monday, January 30, 2017 at 1:00 p.m. at the Lone Pine Assembly of God Church with the Revs. Michael Hukins and Joe Jenkins officiating. Burial will be in the Vandenburg Cemetery in Bayou Chicot under the direction of Melancon Funeral Home, Bunkie.

The family requests visitation be observed at the Lone Pine Assembly of God Church on Sunday, January 29, 2017 from 4 p.m. - 9 p.m. and will resume on Monday, January 30, 2017 from 10:00 a.m. until service time.

Mrs. Dupre, age 72, of St. Landry, passed away on Thursday, January 26, 2017 at Grace Home Inpatient Hospice. Born on February 2, 1944, she was a retired custodian.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Norman Dupre; her daughter, Margie Hollands; her parents, Lee Roy and Gladys Hughes Vercher; her brother, Roy Lee Vercher; and her sister, Barbara Shabrino.

She is survived by her four daughters, Theresa (Donald) Soileau of St. Landry, Belinda (Kent) Desselle of Marksville, Cindy Fogleman of Glenmora and Norma (Gary) Fontenot of Pine Prairie; her nephew that she raised as her son, Vernon (Karen) Vercher, Jr. of Cypress,Texas; her two sisters, Velma (Peanut) Savant of Melville and Sandra Smith of Texas; her two brothers, David (Gloria) Vercher of Oklahoma and Vernon (Lori) Vercher, Sr. of Texas; 12 grandchildren, Danielle Cloud, Dara Barzar, Natalie Bertram, Brittany Henderson, Silas Hebert, Austin Hollands, Casey Hollands, Reggie Fogleman, Adam Desselle, Xavier Kilpatrick, Qu’Rani Vercher and Ja’Mira Vercher; and eight great-grandchildren.

Honored to serve as pallbearers are Weston Dupre, Jr., Silas Hebert, Austin Hollands, Casey Hollands, Reggie Fogleman and Adam Desselle.