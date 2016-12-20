Doris Haw Calcote, age 85, of Bunkie

Doris Haw Calcote

BUNKIE - Funeral services celebrating the life of Mrs. Doris Haw Calcote will be held at 1 p.m. on Wednesday, December 21, 2016 at First Baptist Church Bunkie with Reverend Michael McIntosh and Reverend Mark Robinson officiating. Interment will be at Morrow Baptist Church Cemetery. Arrangements are under the direction of Hixson-Ducote Funeral Home of Bunkie.

Visitation will be held on Wednesday, December 21, 2016 from 11:00 a.m. until the time of service at 1:00 p.m. at First Baptist Church Bunkie.

Mrs. Calcote, age 85, a dedicated educator and Christian steward, died suddenly Sunday evening at Rapides Regional Medical Center. She was born on March 8, 1931. Mrs. Calcote was a graduate of Morrow High School, SLI Lafayette and Louisiana College. She furthered her education with a Masters plus 30. Mrs. Calcote taught kindergarten for 28 years and had a passion for volunteering in children’s ministries at her church. She truly loved the Lord and First Baptist Church Bunkie and went above and beyond to serve with a Christ-like attitude in various capacities. She was initiated into The Delta Kappa Gamma Society International and a member of Louisiana’s Beta XI Chapter.

Mrs. Calcote was preceded in death by her loving husband of 61 years, Foster Albert Calcote, Jr.; her father, Benjamin Stoddard Haw; her mother, Maggie Mae Morrow Haw; and her brother, Larry Stoddard Haw, Sr.

Survivors include her daughters, Jan Calcote (Charles) Wolff and Fay Calcote (Kenneth) Hall; Grammy’s four adored granddaughters, Courtney Fay Wolff, Cammi Wolff (Chase) Powell, Emily Hall (Drew) Rousseau, and Kelsi Hall (Darren) Lambert; her “special” grandson, Billy Tom (Rachel) Wolff; three precious great-grandchildren, Blair Elise Powell, Harrison James Rousseau and Peyton Lilah Lambert; and a sister-in-law, Marline Calcote Toler.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made in Mrs. Calcote's memory to: First Baptist Church Bunkie, 203 S. Lexington, Bunkie, LA 71322; Louisiana Baptist Children's Home, 7200 Desiard St., Monroe, LA 71203; or St. Jude's Children's Research Hospital, P.O. Box 1000 Dept. 142, Memphis, TN 38101

Online condolences may be sent to www.hixson-ducote.com