Doris Johnson Smith, age 80, of Belledeau

Doris Johnson Smith

BELLEDEAU - Funeral services for Mrs. Doris Johnson Smith will be held at 10 a.m. on Tuesday, December 27, 2016 in the Chapel of Hixson Brothers Funeral Home in Marksville with Bro. Nick Maricle officiating. Burial will be held in Belledeau Baptist Cemetery in Belledeau. Arrangements are under the direction of Hixson Brothers Funeral Home of Marksville.

Mrs. Smith, age 80, of Belledeau, passed away on Saturday, December 24, 2016 at her residence. She was born on August 31, 1936.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Isadore Smith; two brothers, Lanford Johnson and Bud Johnson; and one sister, Dorothy Johnson.

Survivors include her four daughters, Kathleen Bonnette of Belledeau, Laura Miller of Belledeau, Donna Dauzat of Marksville, and Jenny Dupont of Belledeau; one brother, Earl Johnson of Poland; one sister, Nora Lemoine of Alexandria; 10 grandchildren; 21 great grandchildren; and four great-great grandchildren.

Visitation will be held at Hixson Brothers Funeral Home in Marksville on Monday, December 26, 2016 from 5 p.m. until 10 p.m. and will resume on Tuesday from 8 a.m. until the time of services.