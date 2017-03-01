Dorothy Heath Allen, age 78, of Alexandria

Dorothy Heath Allen

MORROW - Funeral services for Dorothy Allen of Alexandria are currently pending. Burial will be at Antioch Baptist Cemetery located at 5187 Hwy 361 in Morrow. Funeral arrangements are under the direction of Escude Funeral Home.

Dorothy Heath Allen, age 78, passed away on Tuesday, February 28, 2017 at her home. She was born on October 28, 1938.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Fred Allen; parents, Jacob and Leaner Heath; siblings, Ivory Roy, Thelma Heath, Willie Heath, Samuel Heath, Jr., and Mary C. Wells; and niece, Amy Heath.

Those left to cherish her memory are her siblings, Berry (Gilda) Heath of Mansura, Elijah (Betty) Heath of Melville, Betty (Bobby) Elridge of Monroe, Rose Heath of Oberlin, Ella Mae Heath of Bunkie, Ida Wycoff of Mansura, and Curray (Mary) Heath of Marksville.