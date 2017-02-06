Dorothy Morine Lachney, age 88, of Bunkie

Dorothy Morine Lachney

BUNKIE - A Mass of Christian Burial for Dorothy Lachney will be held at 1 p.m. on Tuesday, February 7, 2017 at St. Anthony of Padua Catholic Church in Bunkie with the Rev. Joseph Desmoine officiating. Burial will follow in the Bayou Rouge Baptist Cemetery in Evergreen. Arrangements are under the direction of Hixson-Ducote Funeral Home of Bunkie.

Friends may call from 5:30 p.m. until 10 p.m. on Monday with a rosary being recited at 6 p.m. and 9 a.m. until 12:45 p.m. on Tuesday at Hixson-Ducote Funeral Home of Bunkie.

Mrs. Lachney, age 88 of Bunkie, passed away on Sunday, February 5, 2017 at Riviere De Soliel Community Care Center in Mansura. She was born on June 28,1928.

She is preceded in death by her husband, Camille Lachney; a great-great-grandson, Eli Cooper; her parents, Firmin and Alice Kibodeaux Morine; and her two sisters, Hadie Doucet and Margie Hebert.

Survivors include her four sons, Steven Lachney of Mississippi, C.J. (Margaret) Lachney of Cottonport, Dick (Diana) Lachney of Bunkie and Jerry (partner Dain) Lachney of Boyce; her daughters, Glenda (Roger) Ducote of Cottonport, Sandra (David) Patin of Bunkie, Mona Lachney of Plaucheville and Tina Lachney of Rayne; 19 grandchildren; 26 great-grandchildren; and 7 great-great-grandchildren.

