Dr. Edward "Kite" Thompson, PhD, age 65, originally of Bunkie resident of Baton Rouge,

WEYANOKE- Funeral services for Dr. Edward "Kite" Thompson, PhD, were held at New Irondale Baptist Church, Weyanoke, on Friday, February 3, 2017, at 2 p.m. Funeral services were entrusted to St. Francisville Funeral Home, St. Francisville.

Dr. Thompson,passed away January 29, 2017 at Baton Rouge General "Bluebonnet" Hospital. He was 65. He was born July 8, 1951 at Huey P. Long Hospital in Pineville, to the late Virginia Voorhies. He grew up in Bunkie, and attended public school where he was a 1970 honor graduate of Bunkie High. While in high school, he was selected and participated in a Summer Science Institute at LSU. He attended Southern University and obtained his Bachelors, Masters and PhD in Chemistry and Mathematics. He also did additional studies at LSU. He married Catherine Lewis of St. Francisville, on March 10, 1984. Edward worked as an Associate Professor of Mathematics at River Parish Community College in Sorrento, and was particularly known for his knowledge of Chemistry, Mathematics, electronic gadgets, drone helicopters and quadcopters.

He was preceded in death by his mother, Virfinia Voorhies; one brother, Leroy Johnson, Sr.; two aunts, and maternal grandparents, Alice Thompson and Henry Thompson.

He is survived by his wife, Catherine Lewis-Thompson; two god childredn, Candice Williams of St. Franciville, and Xavier Boyd of Bunkie; six sisters, Louise (James) Hall of Bunkie, Delores Mims of Bunkie, Mable Boyd of Bunkie, and Hazel Beverly of Bunkie, Mary Anne of Bunkie, Roise Bea of Bunkie, and Jonnie Mae of Bunkie; four brothers, Lionel Johnso of Evergreen, Elton (Isabella) Johnson of Jacksonville, Florida, Robert Johnson of Bunkie, and Kenneth Eggins of Bunkie, five sister-in-laws and three brother in-laws, many nieces, nephews, great-nieces, great-nephews and friends.