Dwight “Doo” Normand, age 61, of Simmesport

Dwight “Doo” Normand

SIMMESPORT - Funeral service times for Dwight “Doo” Normand of Simmesport are currently pending. Burial will be at Christ the King Cemetery. Funeral arrangements are under the direction of Escude Funeral Home.

Visitation will be held on Monday, February 6, 2017 beginning at 6 p.m. until 10 p.m. at Escude Funeral Home in Simmesport and will resume Tuesday morning at 8 a.m.

Dwight ''Doo'' Normand, age 61, passed away on Sunday, February 5, 2017 at his home. He was born on November 14, 1955.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Paul and Thomasine Normand; and sister, Colleen Ann Normand.

Those left to cherish his memory are his wife of 34 years, Angela Bowman Normand of Simmesport; daughter, Amber (Adam) Dupuy of Echo; sister, Myra Rivet of Simmesport; brother, Scotty (Joyce) Normand of Simmesport; and his dog companion, Lexsus.