Elaine McMorris, age 70, of Bunkie

Elaine McMorris

COTTONPORT - Funeral services for Elaine Marie McMorris will be held on Wednesday, February 8, 2017 beginning at 10 a.m. in the St. Mary Assumption Catholic Church in Cottonport. Burial will take place in the St. Joseph #2 Cemetery on S. Washington St. in Marksville. Escude' Funeral Home of Cottonport is in charge of arrangements.

Visitation will be held Tuesday, February 7, 2017 from 5 p.m. until 10 p.m. and from 8 a.m. Wednesday until time of service.

Elaine McMorris, age 70, a resident of Bunkie, died on Tuesday, January 31, 2017 at Rapides Regional Medical Center in Alexandria. She was born on September 4, 1946.

She is survived by her son, Trent McMorris of Bunkie; parents, Robert, Jr. and Ruth Scallan of Bunkie; brothers, Dwayne Scallan of Bunkie and Robert Scallan III of Hessmer; and one grandchild, Trent McMorris, Jr.