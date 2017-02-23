Funeral services for Elliot Perron of Denham Springs, former resident of Dupont, will take place at the Immaculate Conception Catholic Church on Thursday, February 23, 2017 beginning at 11:30am with Father George Krosfield officiating. Visitation will be held at the Immaculate Conception Catholic Church Hall that morning beginning at 10:00am. Burial will commence in the Immaculate Conception Catholic Cemetery.

Elliot Joseph Perron, age 95, passed away at his home surrounded by his loved ones on Saturday, February 18, 2017. Elliot was a member of the United States Army and served his country in World War II. He was preceded in death by his parents; and his wife, Helen Perron; brother, Neward Perron; and brother-in-law, Allen Bordelon. He is survived by his sons, Kerry Perron (Mary) of Denham Springs & Timothy Perron (Terrie) of West Virginia; his sister, Gladys Bordelon of Laplace. He is also survived by his granddaughter, Rebecca Hull (Ronnie) of Denham Springs; great-grandchildren, Anthony Joseph Hull, Paige Nicole Hull, Chase Edward Hull.

Services and arrangements are under the direction of Escude Funeral Home.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests that donations be made to the Wounded Warriors Family Support organization. Wounded Warriors Family Support/ 920 S. 107th Ave/ Suite 250/ Omaha, NE 68114 / 402-502-7557