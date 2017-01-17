Elsie Mae Lacour, age 96, of Mansura

Elsie Mae Lacour

MANSURA - A Mass of Christian Burial for Elsie Mae Lacour will be celebrated at 10 a.m. on Friday, January 20 2017, St Paul’s Catholic Church in Mansura. A graveside service will follow Mass.

Elise Mae Lacour, age 96, a native of Cottonport and a longtime resident of Mansura , died Monday, January 16, 2017 in a local health care facility. She was born on January 20, 1920. She was a devoted Catholic and a lifelong member of St Paul’s Catholic Church in Mansura.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Murry L. Lacour (World War II veteran), her mother Amathe (Rabalais) Armand; her father, Norman Armand; her brothers, Norris Armand (killed in action in North Africa during World War II), Henley Armand and Kirby Armand.

She is survived by her four children. Muriel (Lacour) Gaspard, Lt Col (USAF Retired) Ronald Lacour, Patrick Lacour and Janice Lacour; five grandchildren; and eight great grandchildren.